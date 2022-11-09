Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video “Elysium”
Texan progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate premiere a new official music video for their latest single by the name of “Elysium“. The quartet's upcoming fourth studio full-length is scheduled for a 2023 release.
Check out now "Elysium" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains frontman Marcus Vik:
“When my grandfather got sick, I was a 15-year-old boy with no emotional grip on my world. We were close, but his sickness was something I didn’t see. It might’ve been because I didn’t want to see it or that I was too scared. When he passed, I didn’t comprehend the mourning, I didn’t feel it, and that made me feel shame. It took me 12 years to wake up one day and embrace it, and it hit me like a wave of odd emotions that I’ve never felt before. Grief is upon me and this is the story of me looking back, searching my inner self and looking forward.”
