-(16)- Unveils New Music Video "Lane Splitter"

California sludge veterans, -(16)-, return with their heaviest and most devastating record to date, "Into Dust." The new album, a collection of cautionary tales of survival and redemption, is set to an amalgamation of sludge, punk, metal, hardcore, and stoner riffs that could only be built through thirty years of commitment to their dark sonic craft, which -(16)- continues to improve upon.

Today, -(16)- share the third single, "Lane Splitter," off "Into Dust." You can check it out below. "Into Dust" is out November 18 on CD, LP, and digital formats through Relapse Records.