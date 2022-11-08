Headline News

TNT Reunites With Vocalist Tony Harnell; Set For Performance At Tons Of Rock Festival

After five years apart, Norwegian heavy metal outfit TNT has reunited with former vocalist Tony Harnell. The announcement was made earlier today via the band's social media accounts. The statement reads as follows:

"TNT is back! More than 40 years after it all started we’re very happy to announce that 2023 will be an explosive year as brothers in rock Tony Harnell, Diesel Dahl and Ronni LeTekrø once again are gathering forces on stage. We are even more happy to tell everyone that our first show announcement for next year is Tons of Rock Festival in Oslo, the weekend of June 22nd-24th. Tickets on sale Friday this week.

"More news to follow! Can't wait to see you on the road next year!"

Harnell initially joined the band in 1984, leaving in 1992 until returning to the fold in 1996. He would part ways with the group again ten years later, though would return for brief spells in 2012, 2013 and 2016 before departing again in 2017.