Hollow Hour Releases New Music Video "The Canyon"

Progressive metal band Hollow Hour, hailing from the outskirts of Copenhagen, deliver a curious mixture of heavy, progressive guitars and majestic drum rhythms combined with melodic and catchy choruses. With their modern and distinguishable sound, the young quartet now present their brand new single, "The Canyon". Watch the accompanying music video below.

“'The Canyon' tells a personal story of betrayal. I tried to put into words how much I needed forgiveness in order to process this feeling, which seemed like a never-ending canyon to climb”, vocalist Jonas Larsen explains.

With roots in the small, Danish town Køge, three of the current band members united in 2015, playing club shows and writing demo material under the name Mosaik. With an ambition of solidifying their sound to a broader audience, the quartet changed their name to Hollow Hour. In 2022 the band has been releasing a string of singles while finishing up recording their coming debut EP with producers Claudio Andersen and Chris Kreutzfeldt (Cabal, Møl, Ghost Iris).