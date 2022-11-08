Imperium Dekadenz Reveals New Album "Into Sorrow Evermore" Details; Releases First Single, "Memories... A Raging River"

Lords of black metal, Imperium Dekadenz, raise darkness from the depths of southwestern Germany’s Black Forest once more and proudly announce their new album, "Into Sorrow Evermore," to be unleashed on January 20, 2023 via Napalm Records. Immersed in the void, they approach themes of depression, death and desperation, luring the listener into their sorrowful reality of existence. True to the beginnings of the genre, Imperium Dekadenz stick to their roots and leave their own haunting mark on the genre, claiming their rightful place in the upper echelons of black metal.

Today the first single "Memories … A Raging River" is released along with an official video. The song acts as a brutal and atmospheric exclamation mark showcasing Imperium Dekadenz's unique style. Inspired by the Norwegian second-wave black metal bands of the '90s, the band has developed their own ambient sound with a strong emphasis on melodic structuring in their songwriting that immerses their compositions into grim and desolate soundscapes.

Imperium Dekadenz on "Memories … A Raging River":

"A look at a time that left no traces and was irretrievably swept away as if by a raging stream. Brachial guitar lines meet melancholic, filigree melodies, shaken by poignant, touching cries from an endless abyss. Resolutely we step into an approaching darkness."

On their new album, Imperium Dekadenz continue their unique journey with dark, ambient sounds, luring the listener into suffocating spheres of black metal. Opener and title track “Into Sorrow Evermore” starts off with classic tremolo-picked black metal guitars and hard-hitting drums, building a gloomy atmosphere with the thrilling sound of vocalist Horaz spurring the album’s immersion. "Truth Under Stars" lures with pummeling blast beats accompanied by tragic guitar melodies as deep growls complement them to envelop the signature grim mood of the band. "Aurora" showcases melancholic pianos, accompanied by trudging drums as icy guitars swoon with a distorted but lush melody, building up to a serene guitar solo that cries its sorrows to the sky. The influence of various metal genres can be witnessed in songs like "Elysian Fields" and "Awakened Beyond Dreams," while in between, "Forest in Gale" ensures characteristic style devices in mid-tempo speed, inducing a shift before delivering drama and dynamics. "November Monument" is a gloomy, slow doom inspired piece with steady drums that march on and guitars delicately plucking chords heavy with emotion, capturing the feeling of the approaching winter when November arrives. Imperium Dekadenz closes the album with "Memories … A Raging River," rightly encompassing all vicious vibes of the album into one final song. The album’s flow mimics life itself, beginning with high energy that slowly fades into melancholy as it lives on.

Imperium Dekadenz state:

"In the dark and cold season, in a world that threatens to sink into its rising shadows, our new album ‘Into Sorrow Evermore’ rises from the fog of uncertainty. Melancholic, powerful, poignant, a reflection of the isolation and upheaval of recent years, but also a shadowy dream of what may come. Once again, we are happy to share our world and fill hearts. Into the darkness we strive, guided by our dreams, driven by the relentless time!"

Tracklisting:

1. Into Sorrow Evermore

2. Truth Under Stars

3. Aurora

4. Elysian Fields

5. Forests In Gale

6. Awakened Beyond Dreams

7. November Monument

8. Memories ... A Raging River