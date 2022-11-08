Headline News

Former Nazareth Vocalist Dan McCafferty Passes Away

Dan McCafferty, the vocalist of Scottish hard rock/heavy metal legends Nazareth, has sadly died at the age of 76. A statement from bassist Pete Agnew reads as follows:

"Dan died at 12:40 today.

"This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

"Too upset to say anything more at this time."

McCafferty was with the band from 1968 to 2013, when his health forced him to retire. He co-wrote some of the band's most well known songs such as "Hair Of The Dog" and "Broken Down Angel" and also released three solo albums, "Dan McCafferty," "Into The Ring" and "Last Testament" in 1975, 1987 and 2019 respectively.