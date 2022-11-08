Obscura Announced For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

German technical death metal favourites Obscura has been announced as the latest act for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The voyage will take place from January 30th - February 3rd, sailing out of Miami, Florida and making a stop in The Bahamas before returning to the States.

The lineup is now as follows:

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer