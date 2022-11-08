Mystic Festival Adds 4 More Bands To 2023 Line-up

Mystic Festival has started filling in 2023's roster with 4 storied and crushing bands. Behemoth, Voivod, Carpathian Forest and Heriot will be at the Gdansk Shipyard in Poland in 2023. The festival will take place June 7-10 and 4-day passes are still available.