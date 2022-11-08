Temple Of Heresy Premiere New Track "Once More Reborn" From Upcoming New EP "Eternal Blood Erotica"

Kansas City, Missouri-based deathcore duo Temple Of Heresy premiere a new track titled “Once More Reborn”, taken from their upcoming EP "Eternal Blood Erotica", which will be out in stores some time next year.

Check out now "Once More Reborn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Line-up:

Vocals - Zackk Fowler (ex-SPITPOOL)

Instrumentals - Jacob Lizotte

Credits:

Lyrics - Zackk Fowler

Mixed/Mastered - Jacob Lizotte & Zackk Fowler

Artwork - Zackk Fowler

Video - Zackk Fowler

Logo - Jack Greenman Creative