Temple Of Heresy Premiere New Track "Once More Reborn" From Upcoming New EP "Eternal Blood Erotica"
Kansas City, Missouri-based deathcore duo Temple Of Heresy premiere a new track titled “Once More Reborn”, taken from their upcoming EP "Eternal Blood Erotica", which will be out in stores some time next year.
Check out now "Once More Reborn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Zackk Fowler (ex-SPITPOOL)
Instrumentals - Jacob Lizotte
Credits:
Lyrics - Zackk Fowler
Mixed/Mastered - Jacob Lizotte & Zackk Fowler
Artwork - Zackk Fowler
Video - Zackk Fowler
Logo - Jack Greenman Creative
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fvnerals Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
DarkLurker Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Temple Of Heresy Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.