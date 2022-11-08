Fvnerals Premiere New Single & Music Video "For Horror Eats The Light" From Upcoming New Album "Let The Earth Be Silent"

Fvnerals premiere their new single and music video "For Horror Eats The Light" taken from the band's upcoming new album "Let The Earth Be Silent" due out in stores on February 3rd, 2023. The new record was recorded and mixed by Tim De Gieter at Much Luv Studio, and mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios.

