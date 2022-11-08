Sacrilegion Premiere New Single "Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity" From Upcoming New Album "From Which Nightmares Crawl"

Salt Lake City, Utah-based death metal quartet Sacrilegion premiere a new single by the name of “Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "From Which Nightmares Crawl", which will be out in stores December 9, 2022 via Chaos Records.

Check out now "Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity" streaming via Spotify for you now below.





Explain Sacrilegion:

“‘Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity’ showcases our more eclectic side. It is about Junji Ito’s horror masterpiece Uzumaki, and we tried to convey the feeling of his work not only in the lyrics, but in the music itself. From the dizzying tapping and strange rhythms, to the anguished and ever-changing melodies, and a guitar solo from Kenji Nonaka (Intestine Baalism, Another Dimension), ‘Transfixed In Spiral Ambiguity’ is a sonic labyrinth of bitter brutality and frantic melodicism; heralding the hopelessness and horror of the infinite spiral’s curse.”