Download Festival Announces First Sixty Bands; Metallica To Perform Two Sets

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

The organisers of Britain's Download festival have announced the first sixty bands to play at the event's twentieth anniversary next year. Of note, Metallica will be performing two headlining sets, while the other headliners will be Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon. A statement from Metallica reads as follows:

"Open up the summer calendar as we’re super excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating the Download Festival’s 20th anniversary with not one, but two headline nights on June 8 and 10, 2023! It's been over a decade since we hit the stage in Donington Park, so we’ll be making up for lost time with two unique and completely different setlists with no repeat songs whatsoever that weekend.

"This year’s festival will take place over four days and we’re lucky enough to start the party on night one, June 8th. Hitting the stage as headliners the other two nights are Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon. The long weekend will be jam-packed including Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Architects, Ghost, The Distillers, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, I Prevail, The Blackout (reunion), Fever 333, Stray From The Path, Lorna Shore, Nova Twins and Municipal Waste, with many more still to be announced.

"Fifth Members may purchase tickets now. General tickets are on-sale at 10 AM on Thursday, November 10th."

The current lineup is as follows:

Metallica

Slipknot

Bring Me The Horizon

Alexisonfire

Architects

Ghost

Disturbed

The Distillers

Evanescence

Parkway Drive

I Prevail

Pendulum

Placebo

Simple Plan

Ville Valo

Within Temptation

As December Falls

Asking Alexandria

Aviva

Bambie Thug

Beauty School Dropout

Behemoth

Blackcold

The Blackout

Blind Channel

Bloodywood

Brutus

Crashface

Crawlers

Dead Sara

Elvana

Enola Gay

Fever 333

Fixation

Graphic Nature

Gwar

Hawxx

Ingested

Jazmin Bean

Kid Bookie

Kid Karachi

Lake Malice

Lorna Shore

The Meffs

Mod Sun

Monuments

Motionless In White

Municipal Waste

Nothing, Nowhere

Nova Twins

Polaris

Pupil Slicer

Seether

Set It Off

Sim

Soen

Soul Glo

Stand Atlantic

Stray From The Path

Taylor Acorn

Terror

Three Days Grace

Touche Amore

Witch Fever