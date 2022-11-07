Download Festival Announces First Sixty Bands; Metallica To Perform Two Sets
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
The organisers of Britain's Download festival have announced the first sixty bands to play at the event's twentieth anniversary next year. Of note, Metallica will be performing two headlining sets, while the other headliners will be Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon. A statement from Metallica reads as follows:
"Open up the summer calendar as we’re super excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating the Download Festival’s 20th anniversary with not one, but two headline nights on June 8 and 10, 2023! It's been over a decade since we hit the stage in Donington Park, so we’ll be making up for lost time with two unique and completely different setlists with no repeat songs whatsoever that weekend.
"This year’s festival will take place over four days and we’re lucky enough to start the party on night one, June 8th. Hitting the stage as headliners the other two nights are Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon. The long weekend will be jam-packed including Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Architects, Ghost, The Distillers, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, I Prevail, The Blackout (reunion), Fever 333, Stray From The Path, Lorna Shore, Nova Twins and Municipal Waste, with many more still to be announced.
"Fifth Members may purchase tickets now. General tickets are on-sale at 10 AM on Thursday, November 10th."
The current lineup is as follows:
Metallica
Slipknot
Bring Me The Horizon
Alexisonfire
Architects
Ghost
Disturbed
The Distillers
Evanescence
Parkway Drive
I Prevail
Pendulum
Placebo
Simple Plan
Ville Valo
Within Temptation
As December Falls
Asking Alexandria
Aviva
Bambie Thug
Beauty School Dropout
Behemoth
Blackcold
The Blackout
Blind Channel
Bloodywood
Brutus
Crashface
Crawlers
Dead Sara
Elvana
Enola Gay
Fever 333
Fixation
Graphic Nature
Gwar
Hawxx
Ingested
Jazmin Bean
Kid Bookie
Kid Karachi
Lake Malice
Lorna Shore
The Meffs
Mod Sun
Monuments
Motionless In White
Municipal Waste
Nothing, Nowhere
Nova Twins
Polaris
Pupil Slicer
Seether
Set It Off
Sim
Soen
Soul Glo
Stand Atlantic
Stray From The Path
Taylor Acorn
Terror
Three Days Grace
Touche Amore
Witch Fever
What's Next?
