Firewind Working On New Album; 2023 Release Expected

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Following Firewind's performance at the Brainstorm festival in the Netherlands, guitarist and founder Gus G. has taken to YouTube to update fans on the goings on with his project. During the video, Gus G. stated that, "We've been working on new songs. There will be a new album in 2023... We're in writing mode/pre-production mode." You can watch the statement in full below.

Firewind will be heading back out on the road in January, performing as special guests to Beast In Black on their "Dark Connection" European tour.

The tour dates are as follows:

27.01.23 PT-Lisbon, LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

29.01.23 ES-Madrid, Mon

30.01.23 ES-Murcia, Garaje

31.01.23 ES-Barcelona, Salamandra

02.02.23 ES-Bilbao, Stage Live

04.02.23 FR-Lyon, CCO

05.02.23 FR-Paris, Cigale

06.02.23 FR-Strasbourg, La Laiterie

07.02.23 FR-Grenoble, L´Ilyade

08.02.23 IT-Milan, Live Club

10.02.23 CH-Pratteln, Z7

11.02.23 DE-Munich, Tonhalle

13.02.23 AT-Vienna, Arena

14.02.23 DE-Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

15.02.23 DE-Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

16.02.23 NL-Haarlem, Patronaat

18.02.23 BE-Liège, Reflektor

19.02.23 BE-Antwerp, Trix

20.02.23 UK-London, Islington Assembly Hall

21.02.23 UK-Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

22.02.23 UK-Bristol, The Fleece

23.02.23 UK-Manchester, Rebellion

24.02.23 UK-Glasgow, Cathouse

25.02.23 IE-Dublin, Whelans

28.02.23 DE-Frankfurt, Batschkapp

01.03.23 DE-Hannover, Capitol

02.03.23 DK-Copenhagen, Amager Bio

03.03.23 DE-Hamburg, Gruenspan

04.03.23 SE-Malmö, KB

05.03.23 SE-Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben

06.03.23 NO-Oslo, Vulkan Arena

07.03.23 SE-Gothenburg, Trädgårn

09.03.23 DE-Berlin, Huxleys

10.03.23 DE-Leipzig, Felsenkeller

11.03.23 CZ-Zlin, Masters of Rock Café

12.03.23 HU-Budapest, Barba Negra

14.03.23 PL-Krakow, Studio

15.03.23 PL-Warsaw, Progresja

16.03.23 SK-Bratislava, Majestic Music Club

18.03.23 RO-Cluj-Napoca, Form Space

19.03.23 RO-Bucarest, Quantic Club

20.03.23 BG-Sofia, Hristo Botev Hall