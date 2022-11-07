Firewind Working On New Album; 2023 Release Expected
Following Firewind's performance at the Brainstorm festival in the Netherlands, guitarist and founder Gus G. has taken to YouTube to update fans on the goings on with his project. During the video, Gus G. stated that, "We've been working on new songs. There will be a new album in 2023... We're in writing mode/pre-production mode." You can watch the statement in full below.
Firewind will be heading back out on the road in January, performing as special guests to Beast In Black on their "Dark Connection" European tour.
The tour dates are as follows:
27.01.23 PT-Lisbon, LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
29.01.23 ES-Madrid, Mon
30.01.23 ES-Murcia, Garaje
31.01.23 ES-Barcelona, Salamandra
02.02.23 ES-Bilbao, Stage Live
04.02.23 FR-Lyon, CCO
05.02.23 FR-Paris, Cigale
06.02.23 FR-Strasbourg, La Laiterie
07.02.23 FR-Grenoble, L´Ilyade
08.02.23 IT-Milan, Live Club
10.02.23 CH-Pratteln, Z7
11.02.23 DE-Munich, Tonhalle
13.02.23 AT-Vienna, Arena
14.02.23 DE-Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
15.02.23 DE-Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
16.02.23 NL-Haarlem, Patronaat
18.02.23 BE-Liège, Reflektor
19.02.23 BE-Antwerp, Trix
20.02.23 UK-London, Islington Assembly Hall
21.02.23 UK-Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
22.02.23 UK-Bristol, The Fleece
23.02.23 UK-Manchester, Rebellion
24.02.23 UK-Glasgow, Cathouse
25.02.23 IE-Dublin, Whelans
28.02.23 DE-Frankfurt, Batschkapp
01.03.23 DE-Hannover, Capitol
02.03.23 DK-Copenhagen, Amager Bio
03.03.23 DE-Hamburg, Gruenspan
04.03.23 SE-Malmö, KB
05.03.23 SE-Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
06.03.23 NO-Oslo, Vulkan Arena
07.03.23 SE-Gothenburg, Trädgårn
09.03.23 DE-Berlin, Huxleys
10.03.23 DE-Leipzig, Felsenkeller
11.03.23 CZ-Zlin, Masters of Rock Café
12.03.23 HU-Budapest, Barba Negra
14.03.23 PL-Krakow, Studio
15.03.23 PL-Warsaw, Progresja
16.03.23 SK-Bratislava, Majestic Music Club
18.03.23 RO-Cluj-Napoca, Form Space
19.03.23 RO-Bucarest, Quantic Club
20.03.23 BG-Sofia, Hristo Botev Hall
