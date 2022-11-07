Warbringer Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
American thrash metal revivalists Warbringer are the latest act confirmed to play at the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and return on February 3rd, following a stop in The Bahamas.
The lineup is now as follows:
Fallujah
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Novembre
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
