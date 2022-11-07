Paul Di'Anno To Perform First Two Iron Maiden Albums Live With Firewind Guitarist Gus G.
Former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno has announced that he will be performing two special shows in the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki on December 14th and 16th respectively, where he will be playing both albums he recorded during his time with Maiden. Joining him for these shows will be Firewind founder and Greece's own guitar hero, Gus G.
Says Gus G.: "Excited to see Paul after many years and honored to play some legendary Iron Maiden by his side. For 2 nights only! Where else?"
