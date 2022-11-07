Skindred To Release New Album "Smile" Next Summer
In 2023, Skindred – one of the UK's most exciting live acts – celebrate their 25th anniversary with the release of their brand new album 'Smile', their eighth long-player and their first for Earache Records.
From the hard-hitting "Gimme The Boom" to the pop-reggae triumph of "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)", these two sides of the album, ranging from joy to rage and love to fury, suggest that 'Smile' is going to be hailed as the band's masterpiece; an album that brings together all facets of Skindred's music – from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro – into the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs, designed to melt stereos around the world when it's released Summer 2023.
Tracklisting:
1. Our Religion
2. GIMME THAT BOOM
3. Set Fazers
4. Life That's Free
5. If I Could
6. L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)
7. This Appointed Love
8. Black Stars
9. State Of The Union
10. Addicted
11. Mama
12. Unstoppable
13. Upwards Falling (Signed CD Exclusive Bonus Track)
