Highlord Posts New Lyric Video "Eyes Wide Open" Online

Italian Power metallers Highlord are unveiling their first single "Eyes Wide Open" off their forthcoming album "Freakin' Out of Hell" due out on December 9th via Rockshots Records.

The band explains the track:

"Starting with a state-of-the-art heavy riff and guitar solo, it slows down with clean guitars for the vocal parts, quickly regaining territory on the fast and heavy side, culminating with the chorus. The following section is quite progressive-fashioned, followed by back-and-forth guitar and keyboard solos. The final chorus concludes the song. The topic of the lyrics is basically the same as Off the Beaten Path, we must keep our eyes well open to detect a long list of deceits."

For their ninth album "Freakin’ Out Of Hell", the band began recording it between May 2020 and December 2021. The album includes 11 tracks of pure power-metal in perfect Highlord style, but with a much more aggressive sound and a touch of prog-metal. Again the album has been recorded, mixed, mastered, and produced in-house by bass player Massimiliano Flak at Evolution Recording Studio (Italy). The album’s artwork was created by Harley Velasquez on a concept by Highlord.

The band adds about the ninth offering:

"'Freakin’ out Of Hell' is a solid work from every point of view. Not only the songs are all potential singles, but they have more or less the same average length of 4/5 minutes; we avoided recording the classic long suite just as much as the hit-and-run happier song because in this album we have found the perfect balance between all the elements of our sound. We have also set the average level of heaviness and aggression a bit higher; this is not a happy metal record, it’s a heavy metal piece that fully deserves this definition."