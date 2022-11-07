Lamb Of God And Kreator Delays European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb Of God have shared they are postponing their State Of Unrest UK & European run, which was set to take place in November & December 2022. The sold out UK headline leg was scheduled for December with thrash legends Kreator as special guests, and Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper rounding out the bill. The revised UK dates will take place in March 2023, together with Kreator as special guests, but new support will be confirmed in coming weeks.

The band stated simply on their social media, "We regrettably announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we have to postpone the 'State of Unrest' tour with Kreator to February / March 2023. Support for the new dates will be announced soon."

Says Kreator: "We deeply regret having to move the State Of Unrest tour to February 2023, due to factors outside of Kreator's control. If you are one of the 50,000 people who have held tickets since 2020, thank you for your continued support and excitement for these shows!

"Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long. We hope that your already amazing patience can hold out for another 2 months, we promise it will be worth the wait. If you hold a ticket for a show and are unable to attend your new date, refunds are available to you - please contact your point of purchase. See you soon! Hail to the Hordes!"

Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to reschedule the Glasgow, UK show and so refunds for that date will be available from point of purchase.

The revised UK headline dates are as follows:

March 7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)

March 8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (Sold Out)

March 10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy (Sold Out)

March 11 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy (Sold Out)