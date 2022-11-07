In Flames Shares "Foregone Pt.2" Music Video

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

A few weeks ago, the New Wave of Swedish Death Metal architects In Flames announced their fourteenth studio album, "Foregone," with the immense single "Foregone Pt. 1' "Today, the band pick up the threads releasing "Foregone Pt. 2!"

The new song arrives just in time for the band's huge upcoming tour, that launches on November 12th in Tallinn, Estonia. In Flames will be supported on the road by At The Gates, Imminence and Orbit Culture.

Frontman Anders Fridén states, "While revisiting songs in our catalog like Moonshield and Gyroscope, I felt we hadn’t done that style for a while. We wanted to honour those types of songs which incorporates the Swedish folk vibe, but bring it to the current era of In flames. Musically and lyrically it is a continuation of Foregone."