Torn Within (Ex-Suicide Silence) Premiere New Lyric Video For "Heaven's Cry" From Upcoming New EP "The Peregrination"

posted Nov 7, 2022 at 2:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

California-based deathcore trio Torn Within - led by ex-Suicide Silence guitarist Rick Ash and drummer Josh Goddard - premiere a new song and lyric video named “Heaven's Cry”, taken from their upcoming new EP "The Peregrination", which will be out in stores November 18, 2022.

Check out now "Heaven's Cry" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


