The Archaic Epidemic Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Carnivorous Diadem"

Fairfax, Virginia-based deathcore outfit The Archaic Epidemic premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Carnivorous Diadem", which was released November 4, 2022.

Check out now "Carnivorous Diadem" in its entirety streaming via YouTube for you now below.



