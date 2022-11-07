The Archaic Epidemic Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Carnivorous Diadem"
Fairfax, Virginia-based deathcore outfit The Archaic Epidemic premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Carnivorous Diadem", which was released November 4, 2022.
Check out now "Carnivorous Diadem" in its entirety streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Anthrax’s Frank Bello Premieres New Music Video
- Next Article:
By The Blood Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "The Archaic Epidemic Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.