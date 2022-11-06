Novembre And Fallujah Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
The organizers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced a further two bands who will be performing at the 2023 edition of the cruise. Italian doom metal veterans Novembre will be making their debut at the floating festival, where they will also be joined by technical death metal outfit Fallujah. The cruise will sail from Miami on January 30th and head to The Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Fallujah
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Novembre
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
