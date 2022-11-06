Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless, Abhorrent) Premiere Debut Single "Sojourn" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harrowing"

Mithridatum - the new project featuring former The Faceless frontman Geoff Ficco and drummer Lyle Cooper , as well as Abhorrent guitarist Marlon Friday - premiere their debut single "Sojourn". The track is off their upcoming debut studio full-length "Harrowing", due out on February 1st, 2023.

Check out now "Sojourn" streaming via YouTube for you now below.