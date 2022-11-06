Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless, Abhorrent) Premiere Debut Single "Sojourn" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harrowing"
Mithridatum - the new project featuring former The Faceless frontman Geoff Ficco and drummer Lyle Cooper , as well as Abhorrent guitarist Marlon Friday - premiere their debut single "Sojourn". The track is off their upcoming debut studio full-length "Harrowing", due out on February 1st, 2023.
Check out now "Sojourn" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Terrörhammer Premiere New Song "At Dawn We Attack"
- Next Article:
Two More Bands Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023
0 Comments on "Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.