Terrörhammer Premiere New Single "At Dawn We Attack" From Upcoming New Album "Gateways To Hades"
Serbian thrashing speed metal outfit Terrörhammer premiere a new track by the name of “At Dawn We Attack”. The single is taken from their forthcoming new album "Gateways To Hades", which will be released on November 25th, 2022 by Osmose Productions.
Check out now "At Dawn We Attack" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
