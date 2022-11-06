Ominous Scriptures Premiere New Single "Demonic Totem I Am" From Upcoming Album "Rituals of Mass Self-Ignition"

Belarusian brutal death metal outfit Ominous Scriptures premiere a new single named "Demonic Totem I Am", taken from their upcoming new album "Rituals of Mass Self-Ignition". The record will be out in stores January 27th, 2023 via Willowtip Records.