Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “All I’ve Lost” - Trivium’s Matt Heafy Guests
UK technical deathcore /death metal outfit Ingested premiere a new single and music video named “All I’ve Lost“. Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy guests on this track, taken from Ingested‘s new full-elngth “Ashes Lie Still“, out in stores now.
Check out now "All I’ve Lost" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains frontman Jason Evans:
“We are very happy to unleash upon you our next single ‘All I’ve Lost,’ featuring the mighty Matt Heafy. This is a song about my personal struggles with addiction, my fall into darkness, and my subsequent battle to claw my way back out. I hope you all enjoy this song, blast it loud, and remember, even when the world seems at its bleakest, you do have value, you do have worth, and there is always hope. Big love.”
Ingested are presently out on the road touring with Lorna Shore, Aborted, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur, playing the below remaining dates:
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
