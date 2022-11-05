Semi-Rotted (Ex-Five Finger Death Punch) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hammer Teeth”
Band Photo: Five Finger Death Punch (?)
Ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer is back with another new single and music video from his new old school death metal project, Semi-Rotted. The track is named “Hammer Teeth“ is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
