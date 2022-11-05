Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “Lilian” - Detail New Album “Anno 1696”

Finnish melodic death metal quintet Insomnium will release their ninth studio full-length “Anno 1696” on February 24th, 2023 via Century Media. A single and music video titled “Lilian” has premiered as the first advance track off it, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tells guitarist Markus Vanhala:

“‘Lilian‘ is probably the most traditional Insomnium hit song on the album – and an easy starter as single – before the heavier main course comes in. It shows the lighter shade of the album, before all hope leaves.”

Adds Sevänen:

“This is Ville‘s composition, and it has some of that old Insomnium feel in it. Felt like a video-song from the start. Lyrically, it tells how the tragic couple in the story met each other in the first place.”

Cooments guitarist Ville Friman:

“One of the first songs to emerge during the pandemic era. It has this old Insomnium vibe and tonality that I tend to steer towards every time I pick up the guitar.”

A companion 3-song EP titled “Songs Of The Dusk” will accompany select editions of the new album.

Explains Sevänen:

“We simply had eleven great songs, and we thought that this material is too good to be ‘just’ bonus tracks. They are part of the big story, so you can think of them as the director’s cut material that tells a little extra. For those who want to have more.”

“Anno 1696” track list:

01 – “1696”

02 – “White Christ” (feat. Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ)

03 – “Godforsaken” (feat. Johanna Kurkela)

04 – “Lilian”

05 – “Starless Paths”

06 – “The Witch Hunter”

07 – “The Unrest”

08 – “The Rapids”

Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. “Songs Of The Dusk” (EP):

01 – “Flowers Of The Night”

02 – “Stained In Red”

03 – “Song Of The Dusk”