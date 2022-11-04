Kreator Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Cruise
German thrash metal kings Kreator has been confirmed as the latest band to perform on board the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise next year. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and will return on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
