Kreator Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Cruise

German thrash metal kings Kreator has been confirmed as the latest band to perform on board the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise next year. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and will return on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightwish

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth