Dystopia A.D. Release New Single "Fields of Carrion"
Death metal titans Dystopia A.D. have unleashed a lyric video for "Fields of Carrion". The song is from their album "Doomsday Psalm", which is set to release on December 2nd, 2022.
The band comments "When writing "Fields of Carrion," we wanted to make a "blackened power metal" song - two sub-genres we love, but don't always mesh.The track opens with dissonant riffage and a haunting solo evocative before giving way to blackened blast beat assaults and foaming-at-the-mouth snarls. There's this big, epic chorus in the vein of Blind Guardian, as well as a chunky breakdown, folk interlude, and more lead guitar wizardry. So, we think there's something here for everyone in the Metal Brother/Sisterhood!"
Listen to "Fields of Carrion" here!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dystopia A.D. Release Single 'Fields of Carrion'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.