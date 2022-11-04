Dystopia A.D. Release New Single "Fields of Carrion"



Death metal titans Dystopia A.D. have unleashed a lyric video for "Fields of Carrion". The song is from their album "Doomsday Psalm", which is set to release on December 2nd, 2022.

The band comments "When writing "Fields of Carrion," we wanted to make a "blackened power metal" song - two sub-genres we love, but don't always mesh.The track opens with dissonant riffage and a haunting solo evocative before giving way to blackened blast beat assaults and foaming-at-the-mouth snarls. There's this big, epic chorus in the vein of Blind Guardian, as well as a chunky breakdown, folk interlude, and more lead guitar wizardry. So, we think there's something here for everyone in the Metal Brother/Sisterhood!"

Listen to "Fields of Carrion" here!