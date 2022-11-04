Great American Ghost Unveils New Music Video "Torture World"
Boston's Great American Ghost have released their new video, "Torture World," taken from their new EP of the same name, out now via via MNRK Heavy. You can check it out below.
Vocalist Ethan Harrison comments on the 'Torture World' video: "This video is a vision that we have had for a while and we are so glad that we could bring it to life with our long-time friend, Chris Klump. The song isn't as literal as the video implies - the things that we go through as people can be harder than you could ever imagine and going through them alone can be truly torturous."
