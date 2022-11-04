Varmia To Release New EP "Prolog" In January; Shares "Oddal" Music Video

Polish pagan group Varmia – who pay tribute to their Baltic roots by combining black metal with traditional instruments such as the goat horn and the tagelharpa – have revealed their first new music since 2021’s "bal Lada" album. The new song "Oddal" is presented as a standalone video (no digital single at this time) and comes as an introduction for the intriguing and unique group’s next chapter. The music video can be viewed below.

"In the near future we will share our three new pieces. A musical and visual triptych, which in fact is a prologue to what’s next to come," further explains vocalist/guitarist Lasota. "For the first time in our history, we’ve felt that the album needs some sort of introduction, an opening. So, here’s the first lift of the veil. ‘Oddal’ is a Polish word for seclusion, distance and isolation. We invite you there."

"Oddal" opens the band’s new EP, "Prolog," that will be released January 6th across all digital platforms.