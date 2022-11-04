Rotting Christ Frontman Sakis Tolis To Make Solo Live Debut At Inferno Festival 2023

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Sakis Tolis, frontman of legendary extreme metal band Rotting Christ, who also released his debut solo album, "Among The Fires Of Hell" earlier this year, has announced that he will be performing for the first time as a solo artist at next year's edition of the Inferno Metal Festival, which will take place from April 6th-9th in Oslo. A message from Tolis reads as follows:

"My dear friends, I would like to announce my first attempt to perform live as a solo artist in the glorious Inferno Music Festival in Norway early next year. I will perform my first solo album, Among The Fires Of Hell', and songs that have never been performed from Rotting Christ and Thou Art Lord. Look forward to seeing you all there and meanwhile stay tuned for live updates from Rotting Christ. Spirit up brothers & sisters!"

The musician recently released a visualiser video for a new song entitled, "Ancestral Whispers," featuring Eleni & Souzana Vougioukli. You can hear the song below.