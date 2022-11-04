The Privateer Set To Release New Album "Kingdom Of Exiles" In January; New Lyric Video "The Darkest Shadow Of Life" Now Streaming

With sails fully set, the 6-member crew of The Privateer has been going on a privateer voyage since 2007. Inspired by classic heavy metal, modern death and folk metal, the privateers from Freiburg create their characteristic sound. With their songs they tell stories about hidden treasures, distant worlds, old sailors' yarns and the myths of the sea.

Today the crew releases the first digital single titled "The Darkest Shadow Of Life." The song is now available on all streaming platforms. The official lyric video can be seen below.

The band comments:

"Finally the time has come: we are more than happy to share our first single 'The Darkest Shadow Of Life' with you. Experience our Clara in a really bad mood - we promise to hit you with our tricorn!

And a little teaser for the friends of cultivated music listening: "Kingdom of Exiles" will also be released as a beautiful golden special edition on vinyl! Whether with a glass of red wine in front of the fireplace, with a bottle of overseas rum or with a hip craft beer - vinyl rules! And for the great treasure hunters amongst you, there will be a special edition with a hidden treasure. Stay tuned!"

The new studio album "Kingdom of Exiles" will be released on January 20, 2023 via Reaper Entertainment. The album comes on CD, limited edition colored vinyl and as a strictly limited Treasure Boxset.

Tracklisting:

1. Cadence Of Life

2. Madness Is King

3. Queen Of Fire And Wind

4. The Darkest Shadow Of Life

5. Foretold Story

6. Kingdom Of Exiles

7. The Realm Of The Forest

8. Ghost Light

9. Memory Of Man