Eyes Wide Open Shares New Single "Ghosts & Parasites"; Deluxe Edition Of Latest Album "Through Life And Death" Out Now

Swedish modern metal four-piece Eyes Wide Open have released a deluxe edition of their latest album "Through Life And Death," out now via Arising Empire. The extended album features 18 tracks, including recent singles "Cross My Heart" and "We're The Walking Dead" featuring Misstiq.

Eyes Wide Open have also shared their new single "Ghosts & Parasites," check it out below.

Based in Karlstad, Sweden, Eyes Wide Open carry the torch on behalf of the Swedish melodic metal scene. Their sound, which is mixed with modern influences inspired by metalcore, combines catchy melodies, heavy drumming, pumping rhythms and versatile vocals.

Following on from their fourth album, 2019's The Upside Down, Eyes Wide Open's latest full-length "Through Life And Death" (2021) hits like a juggernaut and paves the road that leads to the top tier of the scene. Lyrically, the album explores depression, greed, betrayal, and every inner demon of the human mind.