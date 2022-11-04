Amorphis Posts New Song "The Well" Online; Tour Edition Of "Halo" Out Now

Just one week before the kick-off of their long-awaited co-headline-tour with Eluveitie, AMORPHIS shroud you in more heavy riffs and timeless melodies by launching their brand new track 'The Well'! As part of the "Halo (Tour Edition)" digipak that is out today, this song was recorded during the band's latest studio session and is only available on this CD and digitally.

“'The Well' tells a story about an individual causing chaos and mayhem by breaking the principles of society. It is a timeless force phenomenon repeating itself in the history of time, a kind of natural force among the human kind”, vocalist Tomi Joutsen states. “The song itself is drawing some influences from the early scandinavian early black metal and classic oriental Amorphis vibes. This one is on the heavier side of the material recorded during the 'Halo' album sessions on 2021.”

Stream "The Well" or order the new "Halo (Tour Edition)" here.