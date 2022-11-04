Amorphis Posts New Song "The Well" Online; Tour Edition Of "Halo" Out Now
Just one week before the kick-off of their long-awaited co-headline-tour with Eluveitie, AMORPHIS shroud you in more heavy riffs and timeless melodies by launching their brand new track 'The Well'! As part of the "Halo (Tour Edition)" digipak that is out today, this song was recorded during the band's latest studio session and is only available on this CD and digitally.
“'The Well' tells a story about an individual causing chaos and mayhem by breaking the principles of society. It is a timeless force phenomenon repeating itself in the history of time, a kind of natural force among the human kind”, vocalist Tomi Joutsen states. “The song itself is drawing some influences from the early scandinavian early black metal and classic oriental Amorphis vibes. This one is on the heavier side of the material recorded during the 'Halo' album sessions on 2021.”
Stream "The Well" or order the new "Halo (Tour Edition)" here.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ruinthrone Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
To The Grave To Release New Album In February
0 Comments on "Amorphis Posts New Song 'The Well' Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.