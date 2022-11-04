Ruinthrone Reveals New Album "The Unconscious Mind Of Arda" Details; Shares "The Past Is Yet To Come" Lyric Video

Italian fantasy power metallers RuinThrone will be releasing their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired album "The Unconscious Mind Of Arda" due out January 13th, 2023 via Rockshots Records to follow their debut album "Urban Ubris"and EP "Leaden Field."

The album itself has been composed of stories inspired by Tolkien’s poems, his "Legendarium." The band hopes the concepts they wrote can be “messengers” of reflection for their listeners, turning in a better awareness of their daily life.

"With this album, we think we reached our own identity. Back in the early years, we started with a classic German power metal style, but year by year we changed and matured musically. This is why we use 7-string guitars with 1/2 step-down tuning, extreme vocals, etc. For this new record, we also focused on an alternative point of view of some stories written by Tolkien. We thought it would have been interesting to explore not only some interesting characters and heroes but also the mind of the main villains." adds guitarist Nicolò de Maria.

Today, Ruinthrone reveal the second single "The Past Is Yet To Come" accompanied by a lyric video.

“If I think about that time when I wrote these lyrics suddenly the enthusiasm and the writing ease come to my mind. Long story short the song tells about the fear of death. I imagined that even a king at some point has to confront himself with this thought: “my life will come to an end, my consciousness will fade away, and nothing will mean anything cause I won’t be anymore.”. The power of writing can change this feeling. All of a sudden fate is tamed if you sign a contract with the Dark Lord. In exchange for immortality, the king agrees to turn into a Nazgûl and make a Mephistophelian agreement. My vision of the circle of life and death is similar to Nietzsche’s one of the Eternal Recurrence. The weight of immortality turns into ages and events happening over and over in the same way. The main character begins to understand why death is a gift of Iluvatar, not a curse." says vocalist Haedus.

Tracklisting:

1. Prologue

2. The Dreamweaver

3. I Am The Night

4. Earendil

5. The Past Is Yet To Come

6. Where Wise Men Stop

7. In Penumbra

8. The Eldest

9. Blessed By Loneliness

10. For Those Who Remain

11. Where You Belong