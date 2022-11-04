Behead The Betrayer Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Disposed Of"
New Oxford, Pennsylvania-based brutel death/deathcore quartet Behead The Betrayer premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Disposed Of", which was released November 3rd, 2022.
Check out now "Disposed Of" in its entirety below.
Line-up :
Ryan Chrismer - Vocals
Kory Smith - Guitars
Mark Groft - Bass
Kyle Duble - Drums
