Gorgatron Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Agony Reborn"

posted Nov 4, 2022 at 4:04 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Fargo, North Dakota-based death grinders Gorgatron premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Agony Reborn", which will be out in stores November 4th via Blood Blast Distribution.

Check out now "Agony Reborn" in its entirety below.


Explains bassist Cameron Dewald:

“This EP is stripped down, raw and grim, especially when compared to our 2020 release, Pathogenic Automation. But that was the point. We spent a lot of time with Pathogenic Automation while simultaneously maintaining a relentless schedule of live gigs. We had finally set up the infrastructure for a consistent touring schedule and festival appearances. However, everything came to a halt in 2020. But we managed to take all that momentum and work ethic and steer it towards this EP. Originally, Agony Reborn was scheduled for a 2021 release, but we were apprehensive due to the ‘current state of affairs’ and uncertainty. Now that the world is back to a state of normalcy, we’re ready to tour and play anytime/anywhere, plus we have a new addition on lead guitar, Coop Schuh and we’re finishing up a new full length!”

