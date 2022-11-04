Varmia Premiere New Single & Music Video "Oddal" From Upcoming New Album
Polish pagan black metal quartet Varmia premiere a new single and music video “Oddal”, taken from their upcoming new album, which will be released via M-Theory Audio.
Check out now "Oddal" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Tell the band:
“In the near future, we will share our three new pieces. A musical and visual triptych which in fact is a prologue to what’s next to come. For the first time in our history, we’ve felt that the album needs some sort of introduction, opening. So here’s the first lift of the veil. ‘Oddal’ is a Polish word for seclusion, distance and isolation. We invite you there.”
