Casket Robbery Premiere New Single & Music Video "Post-Mortem" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals of Death"

Band Photo: Casket Robbery (?)

Wisconsin-based death metal quintet Casket Robbery premiere a new song and video “Post-Mortem”, taken from their upcoming new album "Rituals of Death", which is set for release on CD and digitally on November 11th, 2022 via Blood Blast Distribution.

Check out now "Post-Mortem" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Comments frontwoman Megan Orvold-Scheider:

“It’s no secret Casket Robbery are influenced by horror, and ‘Post-Mortem’ is no exception. Stylistically this song departs from what I think most people would expect of us and it was so fun to create. It tells the incredibly dark story of a body being autopsied and things being found that are very far from normal. A being trapped in a body still very much alive, but dormant, as the autopsy awakens the curses placed upon her to keep her dormant. We shot the video in Brodhead Manor—a very haunted, old schoolhouse in Brodhead, WI—and we had a blast creating this!

Adds guitarist Cory Scheider:

“This song started out as that slow pummeling riff you hear in the verses. We intentionally wanted to write something slow and different, and when Megan started putting her lyrics to this we started to add the eerie guitar melody, clean sung vocals, and the intro quote to set this song off. It all brought the song to a level we didn’t imagine initially. We’re very happy to have Amy Blue from Bluewhisper ASMR as the guest speaker on this track!”