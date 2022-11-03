Misery Index Releases New Music Video "Rites Of Cruelty"

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Baltimore death metal savants Misery Index continue to promote their latest album Complete Control, which was released worldwide via Century Media Records earlier this year, by launching a new video for the song "Rites Of Cruelty," streaming now. Created by Chris Joao / Iron Elephant Studio, watch the video below.

On the new single, Misery Index bassist/vocalist Jason Netherton states:

"This video is a sincere shout-out to all the Misery Index fans who made the effort to come and rage with us this past summer on the various Complete Control tours - from festival stages to dive bars, we've hit them all, and this video is a tribute to the good times of summer past as we enter the darker months of autumn. We chose the track 'Rites of Cruelty' as we feel it embodies all the pissed-off energy of our new album in one bombastic faceripper, from blast beats to tank-like breakdowns, it's become a staple of our live set, and we hope you all dig it as well."