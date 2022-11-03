Uli Jon Roth To Perform At 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
German guitar virtuoso is the latest act to be confirmed for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Roth will be performing two concerts, a special acoustic set at his Meet and Greet, a Sky Academy workshop for guitar enthusiasts, and will take part in the legendary Jamming in International Waters All-Star Jam. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and will return on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
