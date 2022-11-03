Uli Jon Roth To Perform At 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

German guitar virtuoso is the latest act to be confirmed for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Roth will be performing two concerts, a special acoustic set at his Meet and Greet, a Sky Academy workshop for guitar enthusiasts, and will take part in the legendary Jamming in International Waters All-Star Jam. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and will return on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Mänegarm

Nightwish

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth