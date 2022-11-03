1914 Has Instagram Page Deleted; Facebook Page Affected By Algorithms

Ukrainian death/doom band 1914 has had their Instagram page deleted by Meta, following their posts about the current conflict in their homeland as well as the first world war. A rough translation of a statement from vocalist Dmytro Kumar reads as follows:

"OK guys this is the question. *Character of extremely light behavior* Meta deleted 1914 Insta where I actively posted about our war. Thousands of people reacted, writing that our page is their source of true news and general information for them, because their European news doesn't have up to date information. I've been writing for over a month every day in support, joined people who know in these cases, wrote - silence. It seems I'll have to put a dot on Insta. We have FB, but after dozens of bans for content about war, algorithms stupidly dropped it below the baseboard, it is not shown at all, traffic fell to zero, 40k react well if one hundred people, from thousands of likes under the post fell to 50. In a nutshell, a pain in the ass. We need a person who can (for money) take care of the page in a proper manner, remove such bans from it, remove it from the red zone and restore the traffic.

"I make the post public, I will appreciate reposts and tagging the right people."

1914 released their latest album, "Where Fear And Weapons Meet" in October of last year and were scheduled to tour the UK, as well as Europe as part of the Napalm Over Europe tour, but were forced to cancel when Russia invaded Ukraine.