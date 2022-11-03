Frozen Crown Completes New Album "Call Of The North"; To Be Released In 2023

Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has announced that they have completed work on their new album, "Call Of The North." The record is expected to be released in early 2023. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Dear friends, we're finally back! Our fourth album 'Call Of The North,' a long journey through a frozen forgotten land, between battle chants and war hymns, has been completed!

What do you expect from it? Let us know!

"'Call Of The North' will be released at the beginning of 2023 and you'll be listening to the first single in the next weeks!

"For this occasion, we'll answer to your questions and have a chat with you all through a live stream on our YouTube channel this Sunday afternoon! Subscribe to know more details!

Our fourth era has begun!"