"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Frozen Crown Completes New Album "Call Of The North"; To Be Released In 2023

posted Nov 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has announced that they have completed work on their new album, "Call Of The North." The record is expected to be released in early 2023. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Dear friends, we're finally back! Our fourth album 'Call Of The North,' a long journey through a frozen forgotten land, between battle chants and war hymns, has been completed!
What do you expect from it? Let us know!

"'Call Of The North' will be released at the beginning of 2023 and you'll be listening to the first single in the next weeks!

"For this occasion, we'll answer to your questions and have a chat with you all through a live stream on our YouTube channel this Sunday afternoon! Subscribe to know more details!
Our fourth era has begun!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Frozen Crown Completes New Album"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 