August Burns Red Reveals New Album "Death Below" Details; Shares "Ancestry" Music Video

Grammy-nominated five-piece August Burns Red — JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] — have announced their new album Death Below. It arrives on March 24 via SharpTone Records. Pre-order it here.

"It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging," Brubaker says. "Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldnt be more proud of what the five of us made together."

Today, they shared the video for the first single "Ancestry," featuring Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach. You can check it out below.

"'Ancestry' is a complex and technical ABR track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics Jake has ever written," says Brubaker. "I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse's anthemic guest vocals, 'Ancestry' is a song we've been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time."

The album features additional guest spots from guitarist Jason Richardson, as well as JT Cavey of Erra and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.

Tracklisting:

1. Premonition

2. The Cleansing

3. Ancestry (Feat. Jesse Leach)

4. Tightrope (Feat. Jason Richardson)

5. Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap

6. Backfire

7. Revival

8. Sevink

9. Dark Divide

10. Deadbolt

11. The Abyss (Feat. JT Cavey)

12. Reckoning (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)