Elysian Tyrant Premiere New Single "Delusions of a Mad Prophet" From New EP "Deterioration"
Barcelona-based deathcore band Elysian Tyrant premiere a new single by the name of “Delusions of a Mad Prophet”, taken from their new EP "Deterioration" out now.
Check out now "Delusions of a Mad Prophet" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
