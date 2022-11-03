Hexicon Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nastrond" From New Album "Leave It All Behind"
Pasadena, California-based outfit Hexicon premiere their new single and music video "Nastrond" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The clip was filmed in the desert of Joshua Tree National Park and the track is off the band's debut album "Leave It All Behind", out in stores now.
Tells frontman Young Heller:
"'Nastrond' is a thrash anthem for anyone running away from a broken life. I escaped from my upbringing in the Moonie cult. Relearning how to live in the real world, and digging through trauma became a special kind of Hell for me. A hell I invited; one that changed me forever. 'Nastrond' is about finding your power in the flames you must face."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hexicon Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.