Hexicon Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nastrond" From New Album "Leave It All Behind"

Pasadena, California-based outfit Hexicon premiere their new single and music video "Nastrond" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The clip was filmed in the desert of Joshua Tree National Park and the track is off the band's debut album "Leave It All Behind", out in stores now.







Tells frontman Young Heller:

"'Nastrond' is a thrash anthem for anyone running away from a broken life. I escaped from my upbringing in the Moonie cult. Relearning how to live in the real world, and digging through trauma became a special kind of Hell for me. A hell I invited; one that changed me forever. 'Nastrond' is about finding your power in the flames you must face."