The Howling Void Premiere New Song "Into Darkness Ever More Profound" From Upcoming New Album

Funeral doom outfit The Howling Void premiere a new song entitled “Into Darkness Ever More Profound”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The new effort will be out in stores January 6th, 2022 via Funere.

Check out now "Into Darkness Ever More Profound" streaming via YouTube for you now below.