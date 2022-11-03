The Undertaking! Premiere New Single “Death Acquires A Different Meaning”

Hardcore band The Undertaking! premiere their new single “Death Acquires A Different Meaning“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The Used guitarist/singer Joey Bradford produced the song, which was mixed by Tanner Spark (Switchfoot, Weezer).

Tell the outfit:

“The lyrics entertain the length to which we go to make life harder for ourselves. We try to project an image of ourselves to our peers when in reality everything’s falling apart behind the facade.”

You can catch The Undertaking! live on the below West Coast run with The Ongoing Concept, Fallstar and Meadows rjoining as support acts.

11/05 San Diego, CA – Pourhouse

11/06 Cupertino, CA – X bar

11/07 Medford, OR – TBD

11/08 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/09 Spokane, WA – Big Dipper

11/10 Seattle, WA – Funhouse

11/11 Portland, OR – Twilight Room

11/12 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides (no The Ongoing Concept/Fallstar)